BlueCoin Trading 48.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. BlueCoin has a market cap of $52,636.57 and $6.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00810362 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031232 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00199037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5,253.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040102 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BlueCoin (CRYPTO:BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io.

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

BlueCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

