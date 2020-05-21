BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($40.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.09 ($48.94).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €28.17 ($32.76) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.16 and a 200-day moving average of €42.50. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

