Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

BOOT stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 106,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,669. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $621.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Eagle Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,594,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 737,361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

