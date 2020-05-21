BOScoin (BOS) Trading 25.1% Higher This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $355,725.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00049969 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

