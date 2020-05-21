Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$220.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$163.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Sunday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$189.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Sunday. AltaCorp Capital raised Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$209.11.

BYD stock traded up C$1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching C$202.86. 3,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$179.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 6.2300003 earnings per share for the current year.

