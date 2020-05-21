BQT Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, BQT has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. BQT has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $1,949.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.98 or 0.03536031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011101 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQTX is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,698,613 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

