Bread (BRD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.16 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. Bread has a market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bread has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.03531453 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.