Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MNRL. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.39. 90,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,337. The company has a market cap of $769.68 million and a PE ratio of 38.69. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $1,828,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,020 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 327,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.