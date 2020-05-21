Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brinker International from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 571,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,056,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 93.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 388,793 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,097.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 87.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EAT opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.18. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

