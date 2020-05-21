Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,645,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

