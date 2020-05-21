Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Cut by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.80. 1,038,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,645,936. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.