Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIB shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. CGI has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

