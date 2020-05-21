Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will report sales of $145.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.05 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $317.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $770.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.46 million to $840.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $896.86 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Shares of CHH opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

