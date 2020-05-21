Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $9.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $11.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $43.33.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,105,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

