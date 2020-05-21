Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post $84.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $116.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $366.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.80 million to $373.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $417.67 million, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $440.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LXFR. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

