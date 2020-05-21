Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to announce sales of $118.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $129.70 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $106.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $481.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.51 million to $510.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $503.63 million, with estimates ranging from $460.49 million to $553.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,915.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,472,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

