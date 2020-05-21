Brokers Set Expectations for Lightspeed Pos’ FY2020 Earnings (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Pi Financial analyst G. Papageorgiou expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Lightspeed Pos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.