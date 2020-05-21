BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Laurentian

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.00. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:BTB.UN traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$3.28. 315,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.73.

In other news, Director Peter Polatos sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$107,659.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,140.75.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

