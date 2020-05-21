Bullseye Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 189.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Crowdstrike accounts for 2.0% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $130,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after purchasing an additional 610,004 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after purchasing an additional 892,712 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 50,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,910,787 shares of company stock valued at $635,991,843.

Crowdstrike stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.24. 112,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion and a PE ratio of -63.89. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.