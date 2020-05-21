Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys 34,821 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises 5.3% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Zscaler worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

ZS traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 51,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,690. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,016.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $80,996.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,592.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,779,806 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.