Bullseye Asset Management LLC Grows Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after acquiring an additional 714,100 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after acquiring an additional 533,399 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,772,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,583,000 after acquiring an additional 414,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 157,526 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.70. 20,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

