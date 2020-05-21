Bullseye Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the period. OptimizeRx makes up approximately 1.4% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of OptimizeRx worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in OptimizeRx by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. ValuEngine cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,075. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.21. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

