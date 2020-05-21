Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,266 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. CryoPort comprises about 1.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of CryoPort worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at $8,592,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after purchasing an additional 396,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 273,280 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at $1,600,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,612. The company has a market capitalization of $995.21 million, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 0.75. CryoPort Inc has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

