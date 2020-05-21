Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,934 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises about 1.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $1,450,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 46.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 691,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $137.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

