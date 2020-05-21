Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 52,445 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,445 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics makes up 2.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,705,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NeoGenomics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,764,000 after acquiring an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,457 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,920,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.72. 506,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,931. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

