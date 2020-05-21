Burlington Stores (BURL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $177.97 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.69.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.96.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.