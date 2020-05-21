Burst (BURST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58,186.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a market cap of $8.75 million and $58,186.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,091,145,048 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.