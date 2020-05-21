BUZZCoin Price Up 0.4% This Week (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, YoBit and Crex24. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $362,880.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

