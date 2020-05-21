Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0002 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $39.61 million and approximately $191,910.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00680184 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.