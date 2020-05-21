Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Short Interest Down 12.6% in May

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 12,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,207,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,256. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $152,690,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $71,559,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.