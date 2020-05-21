Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Up 12.4% in May

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Caleres by 5,295.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Caleres by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Caleres has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $276.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

