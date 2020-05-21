Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $43.44 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,271.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,328.81. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

