Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Update

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,630,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 14,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,720. Cameco has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 410.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538,323 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,002,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 426,123 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 702,300 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.