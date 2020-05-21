Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) a C$2.10 Price Target

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) has been assigned a C$2.10 price objective by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

RUP traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.70. 82,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. Rupert Resources has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 million and a P/E ratio of -73.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 50,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,560,900 shares in the company, valued at C$13,692,630. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 344,200 shares of company stock worth $250,280.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

