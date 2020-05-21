Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given a C$55.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) received a C$55.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.60 to C$57.50 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.63.

TSE CAR.UN traded down C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$36.40 and a twelve month high of C$61.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.34.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

