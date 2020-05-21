Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $87.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $1.0955 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

