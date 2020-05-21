Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.56 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.74 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$82.79 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer bought 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,742.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$620,484.50. Also, Director Victor George Dodig bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,994,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,981 shares in the company, valued at C$4,699,166.82. Insiders purchased a total of 33,022 shares of company stock worth $2,393,742 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

