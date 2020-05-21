Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Shares of CNI traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $83.65. 1,148,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,530. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

