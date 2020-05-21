Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the April 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Cfra cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 103,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $83.65. 1,148,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

