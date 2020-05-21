Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.