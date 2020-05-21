Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Arcus Biosciences Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCUS. BTIG Research raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

NYSE RCUS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $36.53. 55,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,911. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $36.79.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

