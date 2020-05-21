Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

RCUS has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. 1,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,911. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

