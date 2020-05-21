Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on cbdMD, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of cbdMD in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 10,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,236. cbdMD has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YCBD. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in cbdMD during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 56,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 2,722.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

