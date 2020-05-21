CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$293.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$293.52 million.

CWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $260.74 million and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.71.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

