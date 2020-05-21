Capital Analysts LLC Sells 8,911 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,326.8% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 114,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 106,209 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,402,280. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.