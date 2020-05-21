Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Capitol Federal Financial’s rating score has improved by 22.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $13.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Capitol Federal Financial an industry rank of 178 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFFN. BidaskClub downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.51. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

