Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $471,730.06

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $471,730.06 and $48,044.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.72 or 0.03488779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002801 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,880,819 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.