Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.88. 19,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,597. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

