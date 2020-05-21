CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in CarMax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

