Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,914 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.88. 227,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.42. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 614.45% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

